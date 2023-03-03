press release: Kaleidoscope Graduate Conference: “Navigating shifts in space, time, and topics”

March 3 - March 4

About the conference: In recent years, our world has been shaken not only by a pandemic but also by a change in the way we see our academic enterprise. These new modulations have created transformations on multiple levels which include form, content, and goals. Who is the investigator, how to conduct an investigation, and what is investigated have always been at the center of any field of knowledge. With them, the long debate between tradition and innovation, authority and newcomers, prescription or open-mindedness. From the Medieval power of memory to the Postmodern enhancement of the material world, there are always new approaches, ramifications, and dynamics in the way we study historical periods and their cultural manifestations. In this call for papers, we invite our speakers from all disciplines to a conference aimed to reflect on the way we look at our research, both synchronically and diachronically. Within these cracks, the participants may find an open field to alter, displace, and readjust the field itself.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS:

Nave Visiting Scholar, Tara Daly, Associate Professor of Spanish, Marquette University

Kara Morgan-Short, Professor of Hispanic And Italian Studies; Psychology, University of IL-Chicago

Pedro Ruiz Perez, Professor, Cordoba University