ONLINE: Navigating the Landscape: Bird Collisions and Solutions

media release: Join us for an evening webinar to discuss the bird window collision problem in cities and rural areas. The panel will then discuss a range of potential solutions including easy-to-install window films, innovative technology, and new city policies.

Speakers : Chris Sheppard - American Bird Conservancy, Anne Lewis - City Wildlife, Crystal Sutheimer - Bird Collision Corp member, and Susan Frikken - Homeowner with Bird Safe Windows.

Moderator : Matt Reetz - Madison Audubon Society.

Partners: University of Wisconsin-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology; Madison Audubon; American Bird Conservancy; City Wildlife.