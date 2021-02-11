ONLINE: Navigating Your Career in Computing: A Personal Adventure

media release: CDIS RedTalks bring industry technology leaders to campus to share their exciting work and offer an insider perspective.

Tech Spotlight: Technical industry experts and leaders will connect with students and faculty discussing their company’s latest research, product development, and business strategy.

Tech Leadership: Organizational and thought leaders in the tech space will share how they navigated their landscape to develop successful companies, products, and programs. Tech Leadership talks provide insight into successful strategies and include speakers’ vision and predictions for the future.

Feb. 11: Are you ready to start your career? Startups anyone? Is there life after work? Navigating a career in the fast-moving computer industry can be challenging, but it's never boring. Join us on Leng's personal adventure and hear how she navigated through big corporations and startups. Learn how she rose from being the sole women engineer to Senior Vice President of Engineering and survived to tell the story.

Bio:

Leng Tan was born in Singapore and came to University of Wisconsin-Madison for her B.S. in Computer Science. She also holds an M.S. in Computer Science from Stanford University. Leng joined Oracle in 1989 as the sole women database kernel developer. Upon returning to Oracle after the dotcom bust, she led Oracle's Self-Managing Database effort that created many patents and widely-adopted products. She is currently the Senior Vice President of Engineering for Oracle's system management products that enable customers to manage Oracle software and hardware.

Red Talks - https://www.cs.wisc.edu/cdis-red-talks/