NCAA Volleyball Tournament

× Expand UW Athletics Celebrating volleyball players. The UW Badgers volleyball team following a sweep of Maryland on Senior Night, Nov. 12, 2022.

media release: Times for the Wisconsin Regional of the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Championship in the UW Field House have been announced.

Third ranked Wisconsin (28-3), seeded No. 1 the region, takes on 14th-ranked and fifth-seed Penn State (23-8) in the first regional semifinal at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday. Sixth-ranked and No. 2-seed Oregon (28-5) faces 12th-ranked and third-seeded Purdue (23-8) in the second regional semifinal at 8:30 p.m. CT or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first match.

The Wisconsin vs Penn State match will be aired one ESPN2, while Oregon vs Purdue will be aired on ESPNU.

Wisconsin Regional

Thursday, Dec. 7 Wisconsin vs Penn St., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Oregon vs Purdue 8:30 p.m. or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first match, ESPNU

Saturday, Dec. 9 Regional Final, 7 p.m., ESPNU

All-session ticket packages for the NCAA Regional matches go on-sale on Monday, December 4 at 9 a.m. online at UWBadgers.com. All-session ticket packages include one ticket valid for both NCAA Regional Semifinal matches on Thursday, December 7 and one ticket valid for the NCAA Regional Final match on Saturday, December 9. There is no re-entry between matches on Thursday, December 7.

All-Session Ticket Prices:

Red (Reserved seating; all ages): $36

General Admission (All ages): $30

College Students: $8

Single-session tickets (individual day tickets) for the NCAA Regional Semifinal matches on Thursday, December 7 and the NCAA Regional Final match on Saturday, December 9 go on-sale on Thursday, December 7 at 9 a.m. online at UWBadgers.com.

Single-Session Ticket Prices:

Red (Reserved seating; all ages): $24

General Admission (All ages): $20

College Students: $5

There is a limit of eight (8) tickets per account. Per ticket and order processing fees will be applied. Patrons unable to purchase tickets through UWBadgers.com should look to purchase tickets through SeatGeek. Children under the age of two (2) years old do not need a ticket, provided they are being accompanied by an adult and are not occupying a seat.

