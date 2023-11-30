NCAA Volleyball Tournament

× Expand UW Athletics Celebrating volleyball players. The UW Badgers volleyball team following a sweep of Maryland on Senior Night, Nov. 12, 2022.

media release: For the 11th-straight season and for the 27th time in program history, the Wisconsin volleyball team has earned a bid to the NCAA tournament. The Badgers were selected as the top regional seed and the No. 3 seed overall in the tournament, and will host first and second round matches on Thursday and Friday in the UW Field House.

Miami (17-11) takes on Northern Iowa (26-6) in the opening first-round match on Thursday at 5 p.m. before Wisconsin (26-3) faces off Jackson State (17-12) at 7:30 p.m. First-round winners advance to the second round of the tournament on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Field House.

“We’re excited about playing,” said head coach Kelly Sheffield. “We’re excited about the new season. We’re excited to be one of the 64 teams in this and we’re certainly really excited to be able to play matches in the Field House. Our fans don’t need to travel, that’s pretty cool.”

“I think having one of those top four seeds, we’re hoping to make that an advantage,” added Sheffield. “It doesn’t guarantee anything. You’ve got to go out and win your first weekend for that to really matter. I typically don’t try to go into judging the bracket right now.”

The Badgers hold a 63-25 (.716) all-time record in the program’s 27 NCAA tournament appearances. UW is 35-9 under Sheffield in 10 years in the championship, advancing to at least the Sweet 16 round of play each season, including four appearances in the national championship final four.

UW finished second overall in the Big Ten in 2023, with a record of 26-3. Wisconsin held a perfect 13-0 record at the UW Field House this season. The Badgers racked up eight wins against ranked teams, including handing No. 1 Nebraska their first loss, to end their undefeated season. Wisconsin held the longest set streak in the country with 30 set wins in a row, before dropping the first set in Lincoln during the first meeting between Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has been a top-four seed in the tournament six other times – No. 3 seed in 2022, No. 4 seed in 2021, No. 1 seed in 2020, No. 4 seed in 2019, No. 3 seed in 2016, and No. 4 seed in 2014.

Five Big Ten Conference teams made it into the NCAA tournament with Wisconsin and Nebraska earning top seeds in the tournament. Three other B1G teams made it into the tournament Purdue as a No. 3 seed, Penn St. as a No. 5 seed, and Minnesota. Both Purdue and Penn St. are in the Upper Right quadrant of the tournament while Minnesota represents the Lower Left.

TICKET INFORMATION:

All-session ticket packages for the NCAA 1st & 2nd Round matches go on-sale on Monday, November 27 at 9 a.m. online at UWBadgers.com. All-session ticket packages include one ticket valid for both NCAA 1st Round matches on Thursday, November 30 and one ticket valid for the NCAA 2nd Round match on Friday, December 1. There is no re-entry between matches on Thursday, November 30.

All-Session Ticket Prices:

Red (Reserved seating; all ages): $23

General Admission (All ages): $12

College Students: $8

Single-session tickets for the NCAA 1st & 2nd Round matches go on-sale on Thursday, November 30 at 9 a.m. online at UWBadgers.com.

Single-Session Ticket Prices:

Red (Reserved seating; all ages): $15

General Admission (All ages): $8

College Students: $5

There is a limit of eight (8) tickets per account. Per ticket and order processing fees will be applied.