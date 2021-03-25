ONLINE: The Necessity of Climate Equity

press release: The Havens Wright Center for Social Justice has organized a series of interactive online lectures throughout the fall 2020 semester. These talks explore some of the multifaceted crises we are facing in 2020, and how people are resisting oppression and exploitation across the world. Talks also explore history, literature, and new technology. All talks are open to the public. You do not have to be affiliated to any academic institution or organization to participate.

All Havens Wright Center events will be hosted online on zoom this semester. To attend an event you must register in advance on Eventbrite (you can register on our website, or follow the links below). You will be sent a confirmation email after registering, and on the day of the talk you will be sent a link to join the zoom call, along with instructions on how to join. If you do not receive the meeting link please make sure to check your junk mail folder. For any additional information on how to use the technology please email trongone@wisc.edu.

Kim Stanley Robinson is an American science fiction writer. He is the author of more than twenty books, including the international bestselling Mars trilogy, and more recently Red Moon, New York 2140, Aurora, Shaman, Green Earth, and 2312. He was sent to the Antarctic by the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Artists and Writers’ Program in 1995, and returned in their Antarctic media program in 2016. In 2008 he was named a “Hero of the Environment” by Time magazine. He works with the Sierra Nevada Research Institute, the Clarion Writers’ Workshop, and UC San Diego’s Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination. His work has been translated into 25 languages, and won a dozen awards in five countries, including the Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and World Fantasy awards. In 2016 asteroid 72432 was named “Kimrobinson.”