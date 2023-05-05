media release: USA | 1977 | 35mm | 163 min.

Director: Martin Scorsese; Cast: Liza Minnelli, Robert DeNiro, Lionel Stander

Scorsese’s homage to musical melodramas like A Star is Born and The Man I Love tells of the stormy romance of hotheaded jazz saxophonist and bandleader Jimmy Doyle (DeNiro) and pop singer Francine Evans (Minnelli). As Francine’s star ascends, the lovers’ relationship begins a downward spiral. Combining big-budget production numbers and elaborate set-design with DeNiro and Scorsese’s trademarked improvisatory style, New York, New York is a singularly striking artistic achievement. A recently struck 35mm print of the uncut version, complete with the “Happy Endings” musical number, will be shown.

