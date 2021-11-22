ONLINE: Nibi is Life

media release: The Native American Task Force invites you to join the 1st Annual Native November Speaker Series celebrating Native American Heritage month. The Native American Task Force is an organization that is over thirty years old and made up primarily of UW Extension colleagues working in Tribal communities.

Every Monday at 10:00 am in the month of November, the Native American Task Force will be hosting a speaker session that addresses the following topics:

November 22: “NIBI IS LIFE!”

Nibi is the Anishinabe word for water. In this session we will explore relationship, reciprocity, responsibility, and relevance (the four R’s) in developing culturally responsive programming. Relationship building provides the foundation for developing more culturally respectful ways of fostering effective partnerships that weave in the 4R’s. This shifts our “western” oriented Extension service model to one that fully integrates indigenous perspectives into all aspects of programming. This is Extension’s responsibility.