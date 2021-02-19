ONLINE: Nicholas Payton

× Expand Jimmy Katz Nicholas Payton

press release: Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Nicholas Payton, known as a leading voice in American popular music, will perform as part of the Wisconsin Union Theater season on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. CDT after which he will participate in a question-and-answer session.

Tickets for Payton’s virtual performance cost $10 for University of Wisconsin-Madison students; $17 for Wisconsin Union members, UW-Madison staff and faculty, and students that do not attend UW-Madison; and $20 for all other patrons.

Payton’s performance will include music from his latest album, “Maestro Rhythm King.”

Patrons will experience talent that has been nurtured and honed since Payton first began learning the trumpet at 4 years old. His talent for music became apparent quickly and early in his life. He was recognized as a prodigy before the 1st grade and participated in professional performances by the age of 10. This early talent for music has grown into a career that spans decades and has earned him numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Instrumental Solo.

While Payton does not confine himself to specific genres, he works to honor postmodern New Orleans music and the spirit of Black American Music. He established the term Black American Music, also known as #BAM, to represent the breadth of improvisational music created by Black people in the United States.

“Nicholas Payton does not conform to the status quo in life or in his music. His musical talent is vast, but his most interesting and, I’d say, most important talent is how he uses his art for social activism and to make deeper connections to the world we live in,” Wisconsin Union Theater Director Elizabeth Snodgrass said. “Nicholas says art is not just here to make us feel good and to entertain; it’s to help us grow and think critically.”

This event is co-presented by the Wisconsin Union Theater team and the student leaders of the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Performing Arts Committee. They work together to make dozens of events possible each year.

The Theater strives to make each Wisconsin Union Theater event accessible. Those that need accommodations can reach out to the Wisconsin Union Theater at wisconsinuniontheater@union. wisc.edu.

The Wisconsin Union Theater is taking steps to address racial inequalities, including commissioning programming that highlights BIPOC stories. Click here for a full statement on the Theater’s stance and efforts.

The Wisconsin Union Theater presents this event, in part, with the help of financial support from Wisconsin Arts Board funding from the State of Wisconsin and funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information about this event, click here.