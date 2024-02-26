UW Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. $15.

media release: Nick Beltchev, tuba; Mi-Young Kim, piano

……

Program

Waltz for Mippy III (1977) Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)

Lamento (1977) Sofia Gubaidulina (b. 1931)

Autumn Nocturne (2023) Jules Pegram (b. 1991)

Song of the Ancients (2014) Karalyn Schubring (b. 1999)

Intermission

Incantation and Dance (1945) William Grant Still (1895-1978)

Tuba Sonata (2007) Anthony Plog (b. 1947)

1. Calmly Flowing

2. Presto

3. Slow

4. Allegro

……

Dr. Nick Beltchev is a performer and educator based out of Stillwater, Oklahoma. He is currently Visiting Assistant Professor of Tuba and Euphonium at Oklahoma State University, where he teaches applied lessons, low brass methods, a brass pedagogy course for graduate students, and coaches brass chamber music. Prior to his appointment at OSU, he held positions at Texas A&M University- Kingsville, Texas A&M University- Central Texas, and Temple College (Temple, Texas).

Dr. Beltchev joined the 5-time Grammy-nominated Dallas Winds in 2019. He has previously held the position of Principal Tuba with the Macon Symphony in Macon, Georgia. He has appeared as a soloist with the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra, the University of Michigan Symphony Band Chamber Winds, and the University of Michigan Marching Band. In addition to this, he has been awarded prizes and received honors at several international competitions.

In his teaching, Dr. Beltchev strives to help each student find their authentic voice on the instrument. His students have ranged from middle school to college graduate students. His students have been accepted to some of the most prestigious music programs in the country, earned TMEA All-State honors, earned spots at reputable summer programs, and have been offered contracts at World Class DCI drum corps.

As a researcher, Dr. Beltchev’s interests lie in creating methods that synthesize a student’s music education, enabling them to realize and communicate well-formed and effective musical ideas through the medium of tuba and euphonium playing. He has presented on the topic of Marcel Tabuteau’s systematic approach to phrasing at numerous universities and the Virtual Tuba-Euphonium Conference in 2021. In addition to these academic pursuits, he is a frequent contributor to the “New Materials” column in the International Tuba Euphonium Association Journal.

Dr. Beltchev received his Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Texas at Austin, his Master of Music from the University of Georgia, and his Bachelor of Music from the University of Michigan. His primary instructors include Charles Villarrubia, David Zerkel, Fritz Kaenzig, Don Little, and Dr. Roy Couch.