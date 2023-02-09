media release: Iran | 2022 | DCP | 107 min. | Farsi, Turkish with English subtitles

Director: Jafar Panahi

Cast: Naser Hashemi, Reza Heydari, Mina Kavani

One of the current era’s most daring artists returns with another layered, involving, and essential cinematic puzzle. In his fourth feature since receiving a ban on filmmaking from the Iranian government, Panahi again plays a version of himself, this time as a director remotely overseeing a film production in Turkey. Throughout, No Bears blurs borders—between reality and cinema, between tradition and modernity, and between countries themselves. Since completing production, Panahi has been imprisoned for “propaganda against the system.” Named one of the 5 best films of 2022 in The New York Times and The New Yorker, among others.

PREMIERES: BEST OF 2022!

The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison! Our popular new Thursday-night Premieres series that began last fall has been extended to Thursday nights from January 26-February 23! Join us for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. This calendar’s selection includes several titles that ranked high on most critics “Best of 2022” lists, like EO, Saint Omer, and Aftersun. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.