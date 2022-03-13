press release: Sweden | 1923 | DCP | 87 min. | Swedish intertitles with English subtitles

Director: Per Lindberg; Cast: Tora Teje, Inga Tidblad, Renée Björling

Adapted from a novel by the Swedish feminist Elin Wägner (translated into English as “Men and Other Misfortunes”), Norrtullsligan (or, The Norrtull Gang) concerns the life and work of four women clerical workers who also room together in the Stockholm neighborhood of Norrtull in the 1920s. They have different problems with family, boyfriends, and more or less abusive employers. Director Lindberg and screenwriter Hjalmar Bergman find exciting cinematic ways to depict the oppression and solidarity of this fairly new sector of the Swedish working classes. A restoration from the Swedish Film Institute with a newly recorded score will be screened.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.