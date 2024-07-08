Notting Hill

USA | 124 min | PG-13 | BluRay | Dir. Roger Michell

William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) appears in his shop. A chance encounter over spilled orange juice leads to a kiss that blossoms into a full-blown affair. As the average bloke and glamorous movie star draw closer and closer together, they struggle to reconcile their radically different lifestyles in the name of love. (rottentomatoes.com)

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RI0QvaGoiI