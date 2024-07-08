Notting Hill

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

USA | 124 min | PG-13 | BluRay | Dir. Roger Michell

William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) appears in his shop. A chance encounter over spilled orange juice leads to a kiss that blossoms into a full-blown affair. As the average bloke and glamorous movie star draw closer and closer together, they struggle to reconcile their radically different lifestyles in the name of love. (rottentomatoes.com)

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RI0QvaGoiI

Info

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Movies
608-262-1143
Google Calendar - Notting Hill - 2024-07-08 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Notting Hill - 2024-07-08 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Notting Hill - 2024-07-08 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Notting Hill - 2024-07-08 21:00:00 ical