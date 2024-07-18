The Novelist's Film

media release: South Korea | 2022 | DCP | 92 min. | Korean with English subtitles

Director: Hong Sang-soo

Cast: Kim Minhee, Lee Hyeyoung, Seo Younghwa

Junhee, a disillusioned novelist, meets a film director during a visit to an old friend, reigniting her passion for storytelling. As she bonds with Kilsoo, a renowned actress grappling with her own artistic identity, Junhee decides to embark on a unique cinematic journey, envisioning a film that defies conventions and reflects her own creative vision. For his 27th feature film, the prolific and immensely gifted Hong Sang-soo holds a mirror up to his own artistic process and asks what exactly it is we’re looking for from a work of art. “One of the director’s sweetest films, registering ultimately as a touchingly sincere tribute to his life in filmmaking, and to love discovered through art-making” (Matt Turner, Little White Lies)