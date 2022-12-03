Odyssey Project Holiday Bazaar

press release: Many Odyssey students create handmade items such as jewelry, books, notecards, cookbooks, soap, and musical instruments. Start your holiday shopping early, support Odyssey artists and entrepreneurs, meet staff and students, and visit our new Odyssey space by attending our Odyssey Holiday Bazaar!

The 2022-2023 academic year will be the official 20th anniversary of the UW Odyssey Project, and we have planned some fun ways to mark this special year! Please join us in celebrating the incredible students and staff members that have made the past 20 years possible. Odyssey has grown tremendously since its inception in 2003, and we are all excited to see what Odyssey’s future has in store. If you’d like to support the program as we venture on in transforming lives and helping students unwrap their gifts, please visit our Support page below.

Support the UW Odyssey Project