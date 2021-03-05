ONLINE: On Thin Ice: A Discussion of Ice as a Metaphor for our Planet’s Uncertain and Fragile Future

UW Communications Paul Robbins is the dean of the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at UW-Madison.

press release: This panel discussion hosted by the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, Center for Culture, History, and Environment, and Division of the Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will bring together perspectives from the arts, humanities, and science to consider ice both as an object and as a metaphor for our planet’s uncertain and fragile future.

Moderator: Paul Robbins, Dean, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, UW-Madison

Panelists include:

Jen Rose Smith, Assistant Professor of Geography and American Indian Studies, Department of Geography, UW-Madison

Carrie Hanson, Founding Artistic Director, The Seldoms; UW-Madison Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence (Fall 2019)

Stephen Hilyard, Professor of Digital Arts, Department of Art, UW-Madison