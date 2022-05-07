Once Upon a Queer

to

UW Union South-Varsity Hall 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Once Upon a Queer: Pride prom & drag show. 8PM - MIDNIGHT, SATURDAY, MAY 7, Union South, Varsity Hall III

Free entry, 18+ and open to the public, substance free with light refreshments provided (gluten free & vegan options).

---

Accommodations? Email us lgbt@studentlife.wisc.edu or call us at 608-265-3344

Info

UW Union South-Varsity Hall 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Dancing, LGBT
Music
608-265-3344
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Once Upon a Queer - 2022-05-07 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Once Upon a Queer - 2022-05-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Once Upon a Queer - 2022-05-07 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Once Upon a Queer - 2022-05-07 20:00:00 ical