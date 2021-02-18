ONLINE: Democracy Checkup: State of Our Union 2021

× Expand Coburn Dukehart Michael Wagner is a professor professor in UW-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

press release: Join the Crossroads of Ideas series as we revisit issues related to the health of the U.S. democracy in the wake of the events of the past few months, including the electoral college vote, the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the inauguration and the first few weeks of the new Biden administration.

Featuring:

Franciska Coleman , Law School

, Law School Lewis Friedland , School of Journalism and Mass Communication

, School of Journalism and Mass Communication Kenneth Mayer , Political Science

, Political Science Eleanor Neff Powell , Political Science

, Political Science Manuel Teodoro , La Follette School of Public Affairs

, La Follette School of Public Affairs Michael Wagner, School of Journalism and Mass Communication (moderator)

Part of a monthly series on thought-provoking public issues.

Register here. Learn more at discovery.wisc.edu/crossroads