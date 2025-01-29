media release: Open Mic night, presented by WUD Music, is a place to advertise for, and build community among performers in Madison.

We welcome all styles of music, comedy, spoken word, poetry, and pretty much any type of stage performance you can condense into a performance slot!

Open Mic sessions will run every Wednesday night at the Memorial Union. Sign up with the host starting at 6:45pm. Performances from 7:00pm-9:00pm.

We provide a sound system -- monitors and microphones. Unfortunately, we don't have any backline instruments or amps available.

We are able to plug in backing tracks to our sound system. Looking forward to having you!