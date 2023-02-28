press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

Presented by: Dr. Armando Muyolema, Quechua instructor, UW-Madison, and Ecuadorian sociolinguist and educator; and Dr. Fernando Garces Velasquez, linguist and anthropologist, and professor at the Salesian Polytechnic University, Quito, Ecuador.

About the presentation: The relationship between orality and writing has been a subject of constant debate in the Andean region and beyond. In the Ecuadorian context, this debate has gained special relevance since the 80s of the 20th century, motivated above all by the interest in standardizing the Quichua language for purposes of expanding bilingual education and literacy processes. The contributions that are collected in the Oralidades y escrituras kichwas book is a balance of the discussions and concrete actions of the last decades, updating the debates and proposing new research and action questions. The presentation event will tell you how this editorial project came to light and invite people to read the book.

This lecture will be given in person in 206 Ingraham; however, if you would like to view this presentation virtually, please REGISTER HERE FOR ZOOM LINK