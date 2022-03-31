media release: Come see Intermission Theatre's production of Ordinary Days by Adam Gwon.

This heartfelt sung-through musical follows four characters as they navigate their relationships, careers, and dreams in New York City. See their paths cross in ordinary, but beautiful ways!

Tickets: Free! (there will be an opportunity to donate to IMT at the door!)

Performance Dates: March 31-April 2: 7:30pm; April 3: 2pm

You can still donate to our GoFundMe here.