4/18-28, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2 pm Saturday-Sunday. $26.

media release: Based on the classic feminist novel by Virginia Woolf (1928), Sarah Ruhl’s contemporary adaptation of Orlando is a lyrical and highly theatrical tale about the life of poet Orlando as they strive to find true love and authentic artistic expression amidst shifting tides of history, cultural norms, and gender roles and expectations. As Orlando seeks real love and to write the perfect poem, they travel the world, through time, changing from man to woman, in a profound, moving, and funny story described as the most charming love letter in literature.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This play contains mature content.

This production is made possible through generous support from the Anonymous Block Grant.

If you would like to make a donation to University Theatre through the UW Foundation, please click here. Thank you for your support!