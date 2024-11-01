media release: On Friday, November 1, 2024, the Department of German, Nordic, and Slavic (GNS) will host Ostap Slyvynsky, a Ukrainian poet, translator, essayist, and scholar. A reading and conversation with him will take place at 4:00-5:30 PM, in 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison.

Ostap Slyvynsky is a recipient of the Hubert Burda Prize for young poets from Eastern Europe (2009) and the Kovaliv Fund Prize (2013). In 2022, he was elected the Vice President of PEN Ukraine. He lives and works in Lviv.

He will read from two of his books recently published in English translation by Lost Horse Press: the poetry collection Winter King (2023) and A Ukrainian Dictionary of War (2024), a documentary book based on witness testimony of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Ostap Slyvynsky's US tour is organized and co-sponsored by Razom for Ukraine. His visit to Madison is sponsored by the Slavic unit of GNS.

The event is free and open to the public.