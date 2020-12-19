ONLINE: Our Kind of Happy Holiday

media release: Get ready to make merry all day on December 19th during Our Kind of Happy Holiday, featuring a full slate of videos and interactive activities.

Here's the full schedule:

Welcome at 1:00 p.m.

Reading of "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats at 1:15 p.m.

Grandma Moses sensory snow activity featuring "Going to the Mill" by Grandma Moses at 1:30 p.m.

Romare Bearden collage activity at 2:00 p.m.

Winter scavenger hunt at 2:30 p.m.

Viola Frey dressing doll at 2:30 pm

American Caroling Co. Performance, recorded live at 4:00 p.m.