ONLINE: Our Kind of Happy Hour
media release: Artist Roberto Torres Mata leads viewers through his exhibition: Untethered: Our Journey Beyond Borders, opening at the Chazen on April 7. The exhibition is a response to migration, immigration, and displacement of people and animals alike, and Mata will take you on a path that highlights these struggles of migration. His work features a range of mediums, including printmaking, sculpture, installation, and paper making. Via Facebook Live.
Info
Art Exhibits & Events