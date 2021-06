media release: Join us for Our Kind of Happy Hour on Facebook Live, June 30th at 6:30 p.m. for a conversation between Jordan D. Schnitzer, Chazen Director Amy Gilman, and Van Vleck Curator of Works on Paper James Wehn as they discuss our new exhibition, Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation. Via Facebook Live.