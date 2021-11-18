media release: Join us for our first hybrid Our Kind of Happy Hour!

Indigenous Sovereignty: Land, Food, Art with Anastasia Adams and nibiiwakamigkwe

We welcome Indigenous artists Anastasia Adams and nibiiwakamigkwe as they perform excerpts from Taiquaa//Ambe Omaa (come here), a multidisciplinary collaboration of Yup'ik, Métis, and Anishinaabe lifeways through Pic-eine'rkin throat singing, textile, storytelling, and visual symbol. Performers draw on survival tools of Indigenous existence and relationship to land, community, culture and resilience as audiences deepen their understanding of place. This project premiered at the Madison New Music Festival. Quayana + Miigwech.

This presentation will occur in the Chazen Museum of Art Mead Witter Lobby. Attendance is limited and tickets are required to attend, so be sure to get your tickets now!

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.

Personal bios:

Anastasia Adams is a reconnecting Alaskan Yup'ik performer and educator based in Teejop//Madison, Wisconsin. She earned her bachelor's degree in Music Education from Millikin University and has traveled across the Midwest as both a performer and music director. She is currently working on a masters in Atmospheric Sciences. She is drawn to emulate and create sounds which express and set scene.

nibiiwakamigkwe is an Onyota'a:ka, Anishinaabe, Métis, and waabishkiiwed Two-Spirit artist and organizer working in traditional Indigenous craftwork and contemporary Woodlands style to foster awareness of land protection, Indigenous cultural landscapes, and complexity of identity.

They currently co-own and operate giige, an Indigenous and Queer art and tattoo space, in Teejop//Madison, Wisconsin.

Chazen Museum of Art's Covid-19 Policy: Effective August 5th, all students, employees, and visitors to campus are required to wear masks when inside campus buildings, including the Chazen Museum of Art.

Please note: nibiiwakamigkwe & Anastasia Adams will need to remove their masks while throat singing. They will be situated a minimum of 12 feet from the closest audience members during this time.