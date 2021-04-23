Outdoor Gallery

media release: UW Art Club is hosting our spring semester outdoor pop-up gallery this Friday (4/23) from 5:30-8:00pm located at James Madison Park. This family friendly event is free and open to all members of the community, and so you are welcome to join us at the exhibit should you wish to come. At this event, there will be visual art, music, sidewalk chalk creation, and tie dye. Appropriate social distancing measures will be enforced, facial coverings will be required, and hand sanitizer will be provided.

