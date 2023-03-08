press release: The Human Rights Program will be sponsoring an event titled “Over 45 Years of International Women’s Day: Reflecting on Past Struggles and Future Directions.”

March 8 was recognized by the United Nations as International Women's Day in 1977 to give space each year to recognize women's achievements in political, cultural, and social realms, and to bring attention to important struggles for women's rights around the world. Since then, the day has become an important moment each year to continue to bring national and international attention to gender justice struggles. Panelists will discuss the evolution of various struggles and movements for women's rights around the world and consider the future of gender justice in these contexts.

Moderator: Sara McKinnon, Communication Arts

Panelists include: Aurora Santiago Ortiz, Gender & Women's Studies; Christina Greene, African American Studies; Lori DiPrete Brown, School of Human Ecology; Maryam Ahmadi, Communication Arts.

Location: Lubar Commons (7200) of the Law School. Light refreshments will be served.