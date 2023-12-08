Palettes, Pigments & Perception: Watercolor Connections

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Explore the mixability of watercolor chemistry and visual perception with our experts in the field.

Speakers:

Kaitlin Walsh – Independent artist specializing in abstract anatomical watercolor and oil paintings.

Kristin Labby – Beloit College professor incorporating technical studies of art and artifacts into her instrumental analysis chemistry courses.

Karen Schloss – University of Wisconsin–Madison associate professor, Department of Psychology Visual Reasoning Lab, studies how people interpret meaning from visual features, with a focus on color.

