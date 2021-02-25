ONLINE: Papa Holt

media release: Papa Holt himself boasts "I make the songs you bump in your car". A young artist from the inner city of Chicago he does just that, performing solo and with ensembles since the late 2000s. Papa Holt will be performing for this event alongside an ensemble of local students: Jaden Boudreau on guitar, China Okoli on keys, Charlie Palm on bass, and PAC's own Henry Ptacek on drums.

Tune in for this night full of fun by visiting the PAC Twitch page at twitch.tv/wudpac

Join us on the WUD PAC Twitch Stream at 7PM!