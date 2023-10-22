media release: USA | 1974 | 35mm | 102 min.

Director: Alan J. Pakula; Cast: Warren Beatty, Paula Prentiss, Hume Cronyn

Beatty stars as Joe Frady, a journalist obsessed with the assassination of a Kennedy-esque candidate. His investigation leads him to the mysterious Parallax Corporation, which just might be a recruiting organization for assassins. Along with director Pakula’s All the President’s Men, this is a bonafide Hollywood classic of political paranoia. 35mm print courtesy Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research.

In the Shadow of the JFK Assassination

In recognition of the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President Kennedy, our series at the Chazen Museum of Art in October and November includes four movies that reflect audiences’ fascination with the murder, its effect on American society and culture, and the many conspiracy theories that emerged in the aftermath of November 22, 1963. From the 1970s, Alan Pakula’s The Parallax View and William Richert’s Winter Kills, showing in a new 35mm print, both create thinly veiled fictional spins on the assassination. From the early 1990s, Clint Eastwood stars as a Secret Service agent traumatized by his failure to protect Kennedy in In the Line of Fire; and Oliver Stone’s controversial JFK is an utterly compelling file-cabinet of a movie as it lays out its own, complicated conspiracy theories. These programs are also presented in conjunction with a new restoration of Emile De Antonio’s Rush to Judgment screening at our regular venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, on November 17.