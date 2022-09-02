× Expand Geordon Wollner Interlay

media release: WSUM’s Party in the Park will return to James Madison Park on September 2, 2022. The student-produced music festival will feature a lineup of nine musical acts and eight DJs playing nonstop music across two stages from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year’s headliners will include Madison-based Interlay and Deryk G. as well as Milwaukee’s Diet Lite. The rest of the lineup will showcase artists from around the state, including Silk Stranger, SOUNDBANDIT and gulo, FTBK, D’Funk and the Grease Monkeys, Excuse Me, Who Are You?, and Oshkosh’s The Present Age. DJs performing will include WSUM’s own Tuti, DJ Yuppie and Clandestine Chemistry. The festival will feature a blend of genres ranging from hyperpop to funk to indie and beyond.

In addition to the music, Party in the Park will feature tents hosted by student organizations such as the Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee (WUD Music) and EMMIE Magazine. WSUM will also sell exclusive Party in the Park T-shirts and posters, as well as station merchandise.

The festival is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the rain date for Party in the Park will be September 4, 2022. For more information and updates, please visit wsum.org or @wsum91.7 on Instagram.

About Party in the Park

Party in the Park is an annual music festival hosted by WSUM Madison Student Radio. It launched in 1999, three years before WSUM officially took to the airwaves, and was originally marketed as a substance-free community event meant to serve as an alternative to Mifflin Street Block Party. Now, the festival is a standalone event meant to celebrate the end of summer with the Madison community and welcome students back to the city. WSUM prides itself on breaking new bands and past lineups have featured artists like The White Stripes, Whitney, and Andrew W.K.

About WSUM Madison Student Radio

WSUM is the student-run freeform radio station at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. With over 200 active members, WSUM is one of the country’s largest college radio stations and serves more than 197,000 listeners per year through 24/7/365 programming on its FM signal and internet radio streams. The station’s mission is to act in a service and outreach capacity to the people of Madison, to provide an educational environment for students of UW-Madison, and to be an alternative source of information and entertainment to our campus and community. The station has won myriad statewide and national awards for its dynamic music and talk programming, live sports broadcasts, and news coverage. Listeners can tune in at 91.7 FM or online. For more details please visit wsum.org.