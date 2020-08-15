ONLINE: Pat McCurdy

media release: The Wisconsin Union will present a live, virtual performance by Milwaukee-based musician Pat McCurdy on Aug. 15 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Those interested in attending the free event can RSVP on the Wisconsin Union’s Facebook event, which allows guests to receive notifications about the concert, such as when the event begins.

“We’re bringing a Terrace tradition to people’s homes with a live concert by Wisconsin legend Pat McCurdy,” Wisconsin Union Music Advisor Courtney Byelich said. “While we cannot gather for live music on the Terrace right now, we are still committed to bringing folks some joy with music, providing student leadership opportunities, and supporting artists.”

McCurdy is a cabaret singer-songwriter whose more than 600 original songs cover topics ranging from lost loves to politics. McCurdy has performed at the Memorial Union Terrace for more than 20 years. He also frequently tours around the upper Midwest.

In-person University of Wisconsin-Madison events are canceled through at least Aug. 17. Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) committees and clubs as well as Wisconsin Union staff are working to create additional events and activities that will be announced on the Wisconsin Union calendar.

Eleven committees and six Wisconsin Hoofers clubs make up WUD, the Wisconsin Union’s student programming and leadership board. WUD plans, promotes and runs more than 1,000 events throughout each year. These events provide hands-on learning experiences for UW-Madison students and experiences for a lifetime for Wisconsin Union members and guests.

Purchases made at the Memorial Union Terrace, through Meals To-Go, and in the Online Terrace Store help support Wisconsin Union leadership opportunities, events and activities. The Wisconsin Union does not receive any taxpayer dollars.

Those interested in attending can click here to learn more about Pat McCurdy’s live, virtual concert and to RSVP to the event.