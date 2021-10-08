ONLINE: Patents and the Public Interest in Pandemic Vaccine Policy

media release: 2021 Kastenmeier Lecture: A virtual panel discussing“Patents and the Public Interest in Pandemic Vaccine Policy”

4 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021

Featured Speakers

Partner, Arnold & Porter

Partner, Irell & Manella

Professor, Stanford Law School

Assistant Professor of Law, UW Law School

About the Kastenmeier Lecture

This lecture is supported by the fund established to honor Robert W. Kastenmeier, an outstanding graduate of University of Wisconsin Law School, who served with great distinction in the United States Congress from 1958 to 1990. During his tenure, Congressman Kastenmeier made special contributions to the improvement of the judiciary and to the field of intellectual property law. He drafted the rules for the House Committee on the Judiciary that were used for the impeachment of President Richard M. Nixon, as well as the articles of impeachment against Judge Harry Claiborne. In 1985, Congressman Kastenmeier received the Warren E. Burger Award, presented by the Institute for Court Management, and the Service Award of the National Center for State Courts. In 1988, American Judicature Society honored him with its Justice Award for his contributions to improving the administration of justice.

The Kastenmeier Fund was created to recognize these contributions by fostering important legal scholarship in the fields of intellectual property, corrections, administration of justice, and civil liberties. It is a fitting tribute to the leadership of Robert W. Kastenmeier in these areas.