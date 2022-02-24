The Pathway Forward: How Comanies, NGOs and Scientists are Collaborating to Help Save the Amazon

press release: We invite you to join the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies as we discuss a new University of Wisconsin-Madison collaboration that is helping to address deforestation and its links to meat and leather supply chains in the Brazilian Amazon. The collaboration, which bridges public and private sectors, involves researchers at the Nelson Institute Gibbs Land Use and Environment Lab (GLUE) as well as partners at Minerva Foods and the National Wildlife Federation. Together, they are forging a new path forward through the development of VISIPEC, a free, cloud-based supply chain traceability tool that can help companies achieve the goals of their zero-deforestation and sustainability commitments. Join the developers as they outline how this technology will impact the future of supply chains and deforestation rates.

Guest speakers include:

Holly Gibbs , professor, Nelson Institute of Environmental Studies & Geography, UW-Madison

Per campus policy, masks will be required for this event. This hybrid event offers the opportunity to attend in-person or virtually. Attendees can experience the event in person at the H.F. DeLuca Forum in the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, or watch remotely via Zoom.

Sustainable Success is presented in partnership with:

Grainger Center for Supply Chain Management

Hanson Family Fund for Sustainability

Office of Sustainability

WARF-D2P Entrepreneurons

Weston Roundtable Lecture - SAGE