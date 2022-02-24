The Pathway Forward: How Comanies, NGOs and Scientists are Collaborating to Help Save the Amazon
press release: We invite you to join the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies as we discuss a new University of Wisconsin-Madison collaboration that is helping to address deforestation and its links to meat and leather supply chains in the Brazilian Amazon. The collaboration, which bridges public and private sectors, involves researchers at the Nelson Institute Gibbs Land Use and Environment Lab (GLUE) as well as partners at Minerva Foods and the National Wildlife Federation. Together, they are forging a new path forward through the development of VISIPEC, a free, cloud-based supply chain traceability tool that can help companies achieve the goals of their zero-deforestation and sustainability commitments. Join the developers as they outline how this technology will impact the future of supply chains and deforestation rates.
Guest speakers include:
- Holly Gibbs, professor, Nelson Institute of Environmental Studies & Geography, UW-Madison
- Taciano Custodio, global director of sustainability, Minerva Foods
- Simon Hall, director, tropical forests and agriculture, National Wildlife Federation
This hybrid event offers the opportunity to attend in-person or virtually. Attendees can experience the event in person at the H.F. DeLuca Forum in the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, or watch remotely via Zoom.
