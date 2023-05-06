media release: On Friday, May 5, K4 is tapping a Dark Mexican Lager called “Sendero de Cobre” at 2 pm and will have authentic Mexican and Salvadorian cuisine from the Mexsal food truck on-site. Mexsal is new to the Madison area and hosts a menu of classic Mexican items perfect to celebrate the holiday, including delicious street tacos, burritos, tortas, and quesadillas.

On Saturday, May 6, Great Taste of the Midwest ticket seekers can enjoy the newly released Sendero de Cobre and the entire Karben4 craft beer lineup while they prepare for ticket sales to begin on May 7. The line for the highly sought after tickets will begin forming at 1 pm on Saturday for sales to begin on-site at noon on Sunday. Join the party at Karben4 and enjoy live music and a variety of food trucks from local vendors. The brewery will be open late until Midnight on Saturday, May 6.

Live music includes: Paul Bronson 5-8pm and DJ Pain 1 9pm-Midnight on Saturday, May 6. Food trucks include: Jakarta Cafe for Saturday dinner, Jolly Frog for a late night meal on Saturday, and Egg Naanana for Sunday breakfast.

The brewery taproom will re-open Sunday morning at 8:30 am for wristband holders. More details for the K4 Great Taste ticket sale are available on Facebook, if you have an account. RSVP and stay up-to-date: https://www.facebook.com/events/762548325387796/