press release: India | 2021 | DCP | 75 min. | Tamil with English subtitles

Director: P.S. Vinothraj; Cast: Chellapandi, Karuththadaiyaan, Philip Arulodss

In a remote part of India debilitated by drought, Ganapathy, a chain-smoking drunk is determined to fetch his wife and bring her back to their village. Bringing his young son to join him on a long walk on one of the hottest days of the year, Ganapathy is forced to reckon with his past and his future. “With the stark clarity of its story and the audacity of its style, it presents a complex view of social life, material conditions, and the struggles for selfhood” (Richard Brody, The New Yorker). India’s official submission for Best International Feature to the 94th Academy Awards.

