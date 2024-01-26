media release: UK | 1960 | DCP | 101 min.

Director: Michael Powell

Cast: Carl Boehm, Anna Massey, Moira Shearer

Boehm plays a compulsive young man who seeks out Lower-London prostitutes; armed with a 16mm camera that kills, his aim is to capture the ultimate expression of fear on film. Remarkable in its complex dealings with voyeurism and culpability, Peeping Tom remains one of the most modern texts yet made on the manipulative power of the moving image. Viewed as reprehensible in its day (while the simultaneously released Psycho enjoyed widespread acclaim), Powell’s psychological thriller is today universally seen, like his The Red Shoes and I Know Where I’m Going, as a masterpiece.

