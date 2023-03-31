Performance Anxiety Management for Musicians

UW Humanities Building 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Room 2441.

Stage fright is a universal challenge for musicians of all ages. Since the body’s natural stress response cannot distinguish a real threat from an imagined one, most musicians experience pre-performance feelings ranging from mild jitters to overwhelming dread. Join us to discover the roots of stage fright and learn some practical solutions for long-term anxiety management.

Vanessa Cornett is Professor of Piano and Piano Pedagogy at the University of St. Thomas (Minneapolis–St. Paul) and author of the book, The Mindful Musician: Mental Skills for Peak Performance. Her research focuses on contemplative practices, performance anxiety management, sport psychology, peak performance, and the mental health of musicians.

