UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
James Pederson
The Periodicals on the High Noon Saloon patio.
The Periodicals
(2023 Isthmus pick) The Periodicals fuse elements of northern soul and alternative rock, with guitars, horns and violins building infectious melodies. The Wisconsin-based nine-piece band is made up of Milwaukee and Madison musicians who combine their talents to put on a foot-tapping show.
