The Periodicals

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

(2023 Isthmus pick) The Periodicals fuse elements of northern soul and alternative rock, with guitars, horns and violins building infectious melodies. The Wisconsin-based nine-piece band is made up of Milwaukee and Madison musicians who combine their talents to put on a foot-tapping show.

Info

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music
Google Calendar - The Periodicals - 2023-06-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Periodicals - 2023-06-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Periodicals - 2023-06-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Periodicals - 2023-06-14 19:00:00 ical