WUD Film screening. Free.

media release: We're thrilled to announce our upcoming film festival after spring break, Animation is Film! This festival will include FIVE films, each unique in their own way! Here's the lineup we came up with:

World of Tomorrow (2015-2020) - 3/23 at 7 PM

The Iron Giant (1999) - 3/24 at 6:30 PM

Fantastic Planet (1973) - 3/24 at 8:45 PM

Persepolis (2007) - 3/25 at 6:30 PM

Perfect Blue (1997) - 3/25 at 8:45 PM

All of these screenings will take place at the Marquee, where movies are always free!