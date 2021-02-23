ONLINE: Perspectives of Development in the Yucatan Peninsula

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events will be virtual (on Zoom) for the 2020-21 school year, and are free and open to the public.

Presented by: Robin Canul, Journalist, Audiovisual Producer, and Communication Coordinator of the Collective of Mayan Communities in Chenes, Mexico

About the presentation: Socio-environmental analysis of megaprojects, their immediate repercussions and long-term scenarios. Robin Canul Suárez (Campeche, Mexico, 1985) journalist and audiovisual producer, is co-director and photographer of the documentary “What happened to the bees”, he served as communication coordinator of the Collective of Mayan Communities of the Chenes in its consultation process indigenous by the planting of transgenics and currently carries out various strategic communication projects and coordinates Áurea Audiovisual, a production company that focuses on human rights and environmental issues.

About the series: This lecture is part of “Science and Technology in the Hispanic World”, a special seminar series prepared in collaboration between the Holtz Center for Science and Technology Studies and LACIS.

How do science and technology affect Hispanic societies and ecosystems? How does cultural inheritance inform citizens’ attitudes towards science-driven technological projects? How do science and technology from the North, and their hybrid local forms, mobilize indigenous science to resist undesired transformations? What are the culturally specific debates and conflicts that emerge in various local contexts where science and technology bring changes? This series features renowned scholars and activists to introduce science and technology-driven social debates in Spain, Mexico, Paraguay, and Nicaragua.