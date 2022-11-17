University Theatre musical, 11/17-20 & 12/1-4, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Fridays, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays. $26.

media release: University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre presents PETER AND THE STARCATCHER. A Play by Rick Elice; music by Wayne Barker. Based on the Novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.

Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical work of storytelling for the whole family, full of magic, invention, and hilarity. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of friendship, duty, and love.

Featuring Reez Bailey, Christian Michael Brenny, Maya Buffomante, Nick Chier, Teja Davis, Francis Faye, Sydney Germany, Lauren Iverson, Jack Jones, Noah Kohn-Dumbaya, Natalie Matthai, Liam McCarthy, Dennis McMorrow, Grace Ruelle, Megan Tennessen, and Byron Yanzapanta.

Jessica Lanius (Artistic Director of Theatre LILA and a Department of Theatre and Drama lecturer) directs with Erin McConnell as Music Director, Assistant Director is Summer Kleppek, Intimacy Director is Audrey Lauren Standish, Fight Director is David Daniel, Voice Coach is Colleen Conroy, Scenic design is by Neil Mills, Costume design by Kaya Sarajian, Lighting design by Megan Reilly assisted by Noah Englerth, Sound design by Ethan White, Technical Direction by Rob Wagner, Lighting and Sound Supervision is by Ryan Bertelson and the Properties Director is Myra Delikat. Aleph Dankert is the Stage Manager, assisted by Miah Farmer and McKayla Murphy.

Content Advisory: This production contains mild rude humor.

Please Note: As of March 12, UW-Madison no longer requires face coverings in campus buildings. There is no vaccination requirement to attend. Safety measures including face coverings, capacity limits, and seating for social distancing are subject to change as directed by UW–Madison guidelines for campus events.

For more information visit https://theatre.wisc.edu/

This production is made possible through generous support from the Anonymous Block Grant.

Performances will be held November 17-20 and December 1-4, 2022, in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison WI 53706. Performance times are 7:30 PM Weekdays and Saturdays, and 2:00 PM Saturdays and Sundays.

Ticket Prices: $26 Adult; $21 Senior (62 +); $21 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $9 UW Students (ID); $9 Children (K-12); $15 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office opens 1 hour prior to performances for walk up sales.