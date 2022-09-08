Peter von Kant

media release: France | 2022 | DCP | 85 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: François Ozon; Cast: Denis Ménochet, Isabelle Adjani, Hanna Schygulla

Casting about for his next muse, a blustery auteur falls headlong for a lithe young boy toy, initiating a tempestuous affair that threatens to destroy his career and sanity. Ozon’s loose and sexy riff on Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s masterful melodrama The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant cannily gender-swaps the lead roles, resulting in a florid, pillow-talk dialogue between two generations of queer cinema icons.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

PREMIERES: The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the UW Cinematheque’s new Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.