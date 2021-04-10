ONLINE: Philippine Culture Night

media release: You're invited to the Filipinx American Student Organization’s annual Philippine Culture Night on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 7-9PM CST!

This event is free and open to the public. Due to COVID-19, this year's PCN will be held virtually on Zoom. Despite being physically apart, PCN is sure to bring everyone closer together!

Philippine Culture Night is an annual event where we as a community come together to embrace our identities and celebrate Filipinx culture. FASO proudly showcases traditional Filipino dances, modern dances, musical performances, and more! This event is the perfect way for you to become introduced and educated about Filipinx culture, and for individuals to grow in touch with their Filipinx experiences and roots.

This year's PCN theme is "Bayanihan": being in a community or "bayan." FASO is rooted in the concept of a tight-knit community. Communities connect people, inspire people to do something, and most importantly, create a sense of belonging. As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, a community isn't confined to a singular permanent place. A community can be anywhere because of the people who make it so. FASO aims to exemplify the teachings of Bayanihan by embracing the ambiguity of what it means to be together. “Being together” can be defined as being together in spirit, connecting through culture, and fostering a safe haven for each member during the times they most need it.

Here is the zoom link to our event: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/97832477721. Meeting ID: 978 3247 7721 .

*NOTE: The zoom capacity is 300 participants. You are free to come and go as you please, but may be locked out of the call if we hit the maximum amount of people*

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please contact us (fasomadison@gmail.com) or our Cultural Chair, Trixie Cataggatan (pcataggatan@wisc.edu). We look forward to seeing you at our event!

Thank you to the following organizations for co-sponsoring our event:

- The Center for Southeast Asian Studies

- Southeast Asian Research Group

- Philippine-American Association of Madison and Neighboring Areas

- Unipro

- The Multicultural Student Center

- University of the Philippines Alumni Association of Wisconsin

- Midwest Association of Filipino-Americans

- The Department of Asian Languages and Cultures

- The Multicultural Council

Website link: http://fasomadison.org/

Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/ 1aPKiwr7x