The Pianist

media release: France, Poland, Germany, UK | 2002 | DCP | 149 min.

Director: Roman Polanski

Cast: Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Frank Finlay

In his Oscar-winning performance, Brody stars as the celebrated composer and pianist Władysław Szpilman, who plays the last live music heard over Polish radio before Nazi artillery hits. During the brutal occupation, Szpilman evades deportation to the death camps, struggling to stay alive inside and just outside the devastated Warsaw Ghetto. Polanski’s harrowing and riveting adaptation of Szpilman’s autobiography earned him the Academy Award for Best Director. A newly restored 4K DCP will be screened.

