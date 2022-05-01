media release: Pitches & Notes, UW-Madison’s only competitive treble-voiced a cappella group, won first place at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) Finals in New York City on April 23!

Not only was it the first time a UW-Madison group competed in NYC, but winning this competition means that we are the first ever Great Lakes regional group to win and the first treble group to win in 15 years.

The ensemble has a Spring Showcase coming up on May 1 and the greater Madison community is invited to attend