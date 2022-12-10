Planet of the Apes

media release: USA | 1968 | 35mm | 112 min.

Director: Franklin J. Schaffner; Cast: Charlton Heston, Kim Hunter, Roddy McDowall

Heston damns us all to hell as an astronaut who lands on a planet where civilized Apes rule over primitive humans. Magnificently crafted by all involved, this first screen version, adapted from a novel by Pierre Boulle, retains its power to amuse, inspire and shock audiences.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.