media release: Join the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and the Wisconsin School of Business to hear alumni experts share the impacts and opportunities of corporate sustainability.

Among the many acronyms that make up today’s business landscape, one in particular is earning more and more attention from businesses, entrepreneurs, and consumers alike: ESG.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) is a framework used to assess a company’s efforts in sustainability, ethical responsibility, and social impact. Research shows that ESG efforts are becoming increasingly important to consumers—in a 2021 study by PwC, 76% of consumers said they would discontinue relations with companies that treat employees, communities, and the environment poorly.

With this much at stake, companies need savvy business professionals to navigate this complex field and find the sweet spot between sustainability and profitability.

Among the many acronyms that make up today’s business landscape, one in particular is earning more and more attention from businesses, entrepreneurs, and consumers alike: ESG.

Join the Wisconsin School of Business and the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies on February 27 for Planet, People, Profit: Careers in Corporate Sustainability, a virtual event that will showcase the wide variety of career pathways in corporate sustainability. Hear from industry leaders, including the chief executive officer at Harmless Harvest and the senior associate of sustainability at PwC, as they address one of today’s most complex questions: How can businesses operate sustainably—and thrive?

Not sure if you can make the live session? Register now to receive the recording of the event.